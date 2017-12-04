'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers for the Week: Victor Convinces Noah of Tessa's Deception

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

Feuds will be the focus of "The Young and the Restless" this week.

Spoilers for the week of Dec. 4 to 8 reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) will tell Noah (Robert Adamson) all about the crime Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) committed. He will try his best to convince Noah that Tessa is only using him for her own nefarious purposes. After all, she did steal Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) gun and then subsequently handed it over to Crystal (Morgan Obenreder).

It looks like Victor's words will get through to Noah, as he will confront Tessa about her intentions. However, Tessa will be more convincing. She will apologize to Noah, which will ultimately earn her his forgiveness. But, Noah is not the only person Tessa will get closer to. She and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will also reach an understanding.

Apart from Noah, Victor will also have another issue to face. His partnership with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will be uncovered, which means he will have to take care of that as well.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), on the other hand, will continue to be at each other's throats. They have been feuding for a while now, and spoilers tease that they will run into some problems if they do not keep things under control. Abby will also find herself falling harder for Scott (Daniel Hall), which could only mean trouble for them. The feeling is mutual, and it looks like they might get together soon.

Elsewhere, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will find out something interesting about Tessa, though it remains to be seen exactly what that is. Hilary will want to expose the story, but Devon (Bryton James) will stand in her way. She will make Devon an even juicier offer to have Hamilton-Winters become a sponsor for The Hilary Hour.

Fans will also have to say goodbye to one character this week. According to Soap Hub, Darnell Kirkwood will be leaving Genoa City for a while. It looks like his departure will only be temporary, though, as sources revealed that Jordan Wilde will eventually return.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.