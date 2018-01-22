Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

Disagreements take center stage on this week's "The Young and the Restless."

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 22 to 26 reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) will learn of J.T.'s (Thad Luckinbill) decision to move into Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) place. Nikki and Victor will be surprised at the news, and they will caution the two to think twice before making such a big decision.

Billy (Jason Thompson) will also find out about J.T. and Victoria's predicament. He will not be too keen on it and will wonder whether Victoria's judgment is sound. After all, things between them only recently lit back up, so moving so quickly raises some red flags.

Victoria, however, will believe that she is making the right decision. She will not listen to any of their advice and will move forward with their cohabitation. It certainly seems like she is smitten with J.T. as she feels optimistic about her decision. She will attempt to convince Billy that their choice to move in is perfectly fine, explaining that she and J.T. are in for the long haul.

Of course, Billy will not be so easily convinced. He will turn to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for an ear to vent to. He will tell her that he is displeased with Victoria's decision to move in with J.T., but Phyllis will advise him to simply accept the reality. She will tell him to be happy for Victoria since she is in charge of her own life. It looks like Phyllis' advice will fall on deaf ears, though.

Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will become suspicious of Mariah (Camryn Grimes), especially with the way she has been acting. She does not know who Mariah wrote about in her journal, and she will make it her mission to find out. Mariah, of course, will not want to reveal anything to Hilary. She will become annoyed by Hilary's insistence. And, even though Mariah will inform Hilary that she is not keeping any secrets, the latter will not be convinced.

However, Hilary is not the only person Mariah will argue with. Noah (Robert Adamson) will also ask to see Mariah's journal as evidence that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) stole her entries for a song. And, while she will initially decline, Mariah will end up handing her journal over to Noah.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.