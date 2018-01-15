'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Graham Carries Out a Plan to Frame Ashley for Dina's Murder

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Ashley (Eileen Davidson) being framed for murder by Graham (Max Shippee).

Spoilers for the Monday, Jan. 15, episode reveal that Ashley may be fooled by Graham into incriminating herself in a murder. He is presumably looking to kill Dina (Marla Adams), but he will need someone to shoulder the blame. Enter Ashley.

At the lab, Ashley will be confused about which vials disappeared. She will have no way of knowing because they were not encoded into the system yet. Meanwhile, Dina will ask Graham about the vials, but he will change the subject and draw suspicion away from him by asking her to go for a walk in the park. While there, Dina will try to take the bag Graham is carrying, but he will not allow her to. He will lie and say that it has all of her medications in it. However, he will subsequently throw away the bag containing the vials in the garbage.

After that, Ashley will be asked to hang out with Dina in Graham's suite. He will pretend to be concerned and emotional when Dina is unable to recall much of anything. In an attempt to frame Ashley, Graham will manage to persuade her into holding a hypodermic needle for his insulin. The needle will then consist of her fingerprints. After she leaves, Graham will put the needle in a bag and feel that he has accomplished his goal.

As for casting news, fans can look forward to seeing Jenica Bergere again as Kathy, according to Soap Hub. A new face will also be introduced in the form of Jason Canela, who is set to portray a character named Arturo in February. He is described as "a hunky building contractor with lots of charm and sex appeal, who uses his assets to influence his client." Finally, Melissa Ordway will be on maternity leave.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.