'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Hilary Pretends to Be Fine; Sharon Worries About Scott's Relationship With Abby

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Hilary (Mishael Morgan) pretending things are okay, only to break down in the end.

Spoilers for the Wednesday, Nov. 29, episode of the soap opera state that Hilary will try to keep her cool and pretend she is fine after Jordan's (Darnell Kirkwood) move. It can be recalled that Jordan made her nude photos public, which could put a damper on anyone's day. However, Hilary will be determined to show Jordan that she will not be fazed by this, even when Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) taunts her.

Hilary will try not to think about the nude photo leak by keeping herself busy. She will make a pitch to Devon (Bryton James) and cross her fingers that Hamilton-Winters will become a sponsor for The Hilary Hour. Unfortunately, Devon will choose to pass on Hilary's offer. He will attempt to console her, at which point she will break down in tears.

Elsewhere, Abby (Melissa Ordway) will tender her resignation from Newman Enterprises, believing that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will fire her anyway. Victoria will surmise that Scott (Daniel Hall) will follow in Abby's footsteps, but she will not make that happen, especially after she discovers that the Hashtag article is very successful. Scott will be offered a bonus to stay at Newman Enterprises which will apparently be too good for him to refuse. Abby will, of course, not be happy about Scott's decision to stay, leading to a rift between them.

However, it will not take long for Scott to apologize and make up with Abby. While on a date with Sharon (Sharon Case), he will spot Abby and make amends with her. This will lead Sharon to worry about her relationship with Scott. She believes that Scott has feelings for Abby — something that she will confide in Noah (Robert Adamson). In an effort to show Scott how much she cares about him, Sharon will have a plan in place.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.