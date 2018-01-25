'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Hilary Reaches Out to Lily

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for "The Young and the Restless"

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will bond over taking care of baby Sam in this week's episodes of "The Young and the Restless."

According to spoilers, the two women will find themselves setting aside their differences for the sake of the baby. Lily will reportedly be alone taking care of Sam because his nanny is sick when Hilary drops by. Upon seeing how much the other is struggling, Hilary will help and urge Lily to not be so hard on herself. She will do this even though seeing Lily reminds her of Cane's (Daniel Goddard) infidelity. Hilary is holding on to the hope that soon, she will learn to forgive those who hurt her badly.

Meanwhile, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will encounter hurdles in their relationship. With her always busy with work, J.T. cannot help but feel frustrated. After exchanging spiteful words with Victoria, he will leave to cool off his head. J.T. will then meet Cane, who in turn, tells him to cut Victoria some slack. Later on, he will say sorry to his lady love. Victoria will reward him with her undivided attention and everything will be okay with them again.

As for Ashley (Eileen Davidson), she will continue to encounter trouble in her fight for Jabot. Her lawyer will reportedly deliver some bad news. Jack (Peter Bergman) will eventually win the case, but he has no wish to see Ashley suffering more. He will ask her to stay in the company as he considers her a valuable employee. Ashley, however, will have none of it. As far as she is concerned, she does not want to be with Jack one second longer. What took place between them eradicated any little fondness she feels for him. All Ashley remembers is how Jack took away the only legacy she had.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.