'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jack and Ashley Fight Again; Hilary Tears Devon a New One

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see brother and sister fighting.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 13 episode of the soap opera reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will not be too keen on leaving Newman Enterprises. Her brother, Jack (Peter Bergman), had already apologized to her sincerely, but it does not look like she is going to let it all go at once. She may be able to forgive him, but she is looking for more than just an apology.

Ashley will remain at Newman Enterprises, not wanting to leave. Jack will not be happy about his sister choosing to stay since he does not believe she is a good fit for the company. Still, Jack will have already hired another chemist in Ashley's place, and it looks like he will make this clear to his sister.

Jack and Ashley will be at each other's throats once more, which is not good news for Traci (Beth Maitland). In due course, Dina (Marla Adam) will return, though it remains to be seen whether her presence will help alleviate some of the tension with the Abbotts.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will confide in Sharon (Sharon Case) about something, presumably the issue concerning Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and her scams. Nick (Joshua Morrow) still has his rose-colored glasses on when it comes to his girl.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) will find himself rubbing Hilary (Mishael Morgan) the wrong way. He knows in his heart that he does not want Hilary to continue with the sperm donor route. He has been trying his best to keep that to himself and support Hilary, but it looks like he will say something that will set her off.

It is still unclear whether Devon will say something about the sperm donor or if it is another issue altogether. After all, he does want to sign a new artist named Simone (Shanica Knowles). There is also that thing with Hamilton-Winters. While fans do not know what Devon ultimately says, they can certainly expect Hilary to give him an earful.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.