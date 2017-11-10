'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Juliet Dies; Cane's Son Fights for His Life

Twitter/YandR_CBS A promotional image of "The Young and the Restless," from the CBS show's official Twitter handle.

Today's episode of "The Young and the Restless" will find Cane (Daniel Goddard) in a very tough situation. The mother of his newborn son will die of complications, and the doctors will inform him that his baby is at risk of dying as well.

Fans of the series know that Juliet's (Laur Allen) pregnancy has been risky since the beginning. Despite the complications of her pregnancy, however, nobody thought it would end in her death. In the upcoming episode, Cane will find himself at a loss and uncertain of the future. The shocking death of Juliet will leave him heartbroken and clueless as to what to do next.

Juliet's death is not the only problem that Cane will face in the episode. Spoilers suggest that soon after Juliet breathes her last, the doctors will inform Cane that their baby has a very small chance of survival. Although Juliet will be able to deliver him alive before she dies, the baby's premature birth will take a toll on him and lead to multiple complications. Spoilers reveal that Cane cannot even look at his baby because he does not want to see him suffer.

Now that Juliet is gone, life will be tough for Cane. If the baby survives the ordeal, he will grow up with only him as his father. Spoilers suggest that nobody will be willing to take Juliet's place in the life of the baby, so Cane will have to be strong enough raising his son as a single dad. While Lily is willing to help Cane, she will reportedly not be around for good.

Spoilers also reveal that Juliet's family will leave everything to Cane when Juliet dies, so Cane will have to deal with all his problems alone.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.