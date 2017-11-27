'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: Newly Weds Return to Genoa City

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless A promotional photo for the CBS' "The Young and The Restless."

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 27 on "The Young and The Restless" reveal that some surprises are in store for the fans and for the cast. For one, a double wedding happened on a certain New Orleans trip. For another, Cane (Daniel Goddard) is going to hear some devastating news that might just shatter him.

According to spoilers, Genoa City might be at the receiving end of a wedding announcement sometime in the future. Philly (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) seems to have tied the knot alongside Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Although all of them are going to realize what has transpired, no one might be willing to break the news first in Genoa City.

Billy, for one, has a lot to worry about. Dina (Marla Adams) was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's and as a result, his brother Jack (Peter Bergman) feels especially responsible to take care of her. Considering that he already has enough on his plate, Billy is going to hesitate on telling him that he is now married to Jack's ex-wife. Given this mess, it might take a while before at least Billy and Philly breaks the news.

Meanwhile, on the other side of Genoa City, spoilers indicate that Cane is going to receive some devastating news. Speculations reveal that it might be connected to the baby. Although this might mean pain for everyone involved, it could also mean that his marriage with Lily (Christel Khalil) might be getting a second chance. The nature of the news has yet to be revealed, but more information is expected as the story unfolds. As to whether or not Cane will survive the ordeal enough to try again with Lily, fans will have to wait and see.

"The Young and The Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m.