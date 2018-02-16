'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Accepts Chelsea's Proposal; Phyllis Receives Threats

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Nick (Joshua Morrow) coming to an important decision as Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) continues her attempt to expose Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Spoilers for the Friday, Feb. 16, episode of the soap opera reveal that Nick will find himself wondering what to do. Chelsea has offered him an interesting proposal, but Nick does not know whether he should take it. However, Chelsea will manage to sweet talk Nick and convince him that she loves him passionately. This will lead Nick to agree to marry her.

Fans know that Chelsea is set to depart the series, though, so it looks like Nick will suffer from a broken heart soon enough. It remains to be seen how Chelsea will exit the show, but she does feel confident that Victor (Eric Braeden) will not be able to touch her for now.

But, Victor is not the only one who wants Chelsea to be exposed for the scammer that she is. Phyllis finds out from J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) about the briefcase full of cash that Victor handed to Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). And, since the serial numbers match the money at Chelsea's place, Phyllis will now be armed with valuable information. She will present her knowledge to Chelsea, who will still try everything in her power to remain unscathed.

Even though Phyllis is determined to expose Chelsea, the latter will not give up without a fight. Chelsea will throw some threats over Phyllis' way, telling her to drop her pursuit or else suffer dire consequences. It is also believed that Chelsea has some information on Phyllis herself, possibly going so far as to drag Victor into the picture.

Chelsea is not the only one who is getting ready to leave town, though. Spoilers also reveal that Noah (Robert Adamson) will declare at the Top of the Tower that he will be skipping town in order to work in the overseas division of Newman Enterprises.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) will uncover a shocking secret. Details about the secret are unknown at this point in time, but speculations are rife that it has something to do with Tessa's (Cait Fairbanks) past.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.