'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Nick And Victor Get Along; Former Cast Members To Return

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) becoming closer.

Spoilers for the Thursday, March 1, episode of the soap opera reveal that Nick may still be feeling bad after finding out the truth about Christian's (Jude and Ozzy McGuigan) true parentage. He finally learned that he is not his real father.

But, things may be looking up for Nick, too. He and Victor may find themselves getting along. Nick might not even have the strength to argue with Victor. After all, so much has happened to him recently. Not only did he discover that Christian is not his son, but Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) also left a void when she made a run for it.

Victor may have known the truth about Christian all this time. While Nick should get angry at his father for keeping it a secret, he may also be sort of appreciative. Either way, it looks like Nick will allow Victor to be more involved in Christian's life.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) will help J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) with his custody battle against Mac (Kelly Kruger). She will offer him some advice, presumably by citing her own experiences. However, it remains to be seen whether J.T. will lend an ear.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), on the other hand, will learn that Victor assisted in covering up Chelsea's scams. She may also find out about Nick's paternity issue, which could make her realize that Victor was only doing what he thought was best for his son.

In other news, Entertainment Weekly has reported that three former cast members are scheduled to return for the episodes in the final week of March. Jamie Lyn Bauer, Janice Lynde, and Meg Bennett are all reprising their roles as Lorie Brooks, Leslie Brooks, and Julia Newman, respectively.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.