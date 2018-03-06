'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Nick Disobeys Nikki's Orders; Billy Chooses Sides

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) furious with Nick's (Joshua Morrow) recent move.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, March 6, episode of the soap opera reveal that Nick will get an earful from Nikki, who will disapprove of her son deciding to shack up with his ex, Sharon (Sharon Case).

Nikki may find out about Nick's situation, and she will undoubtedly have some thoughts. After all, she is not one to keep her opinion to herself. Even though she showed some compassion to Sharon before, it looks like Nikki will still dislike the idea of Nick living with her.

While Nikki may demand that her son go to the tack house, it seems that Nick will not obey her. He will stick with his decision, and it does not look like anyone can change his mind, especially since he and Sharon are close to getting back together.

Elsewhere, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will decide that she wants to have a child with Devon (Bryton James). She has not told him yet as she is waiting for the perfect time. Fans know that Hilary and Devon have a history together, so having a baby together may open the door towards a possible reunion. However, it remains to be seen whether Devon will agree to the proposition.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) will find himself at odds with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Spoilers indicate that Billy will side with his sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), when her conflict with Victoria escalates. And, even though Billy and Victoria are on good terms, it does not seem like that will last for very long.

In other news, fans can look forward to some familiar faces returning for the week of March 26 in honor of the show's 45th anniversary. Jess Walton, David Scott Lago, Kelly Kruger, and Lauren Woodland are all reprising their respective roles, as well as Jaime Lyn Bauer, Janice Lynde and Meg Bennett. The role of Kyle has also been recast, with Michael Mealor taking over the part.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.