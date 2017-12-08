'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Learns the Identity of Alco's Owner

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see a major development in the Chancellor Park threat.

Spoilers for the Friday, Dec. 8, episode reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will tell Sharon (Sharon Case) that the name of the shell company supporting the developers is Alco. Armed with this new information, Sharon will task Scott (Daniel Hall) with digging for more. However, Scott will not be convinced that this is a case worth fighting.

Sharon and Scott will clash over the park case because of his disbelief. As a result, Sharon will turn to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and confess her worries to her. Sharon had already asked Scott to move in with her, but she is now thinking twice about the decision. However, Mariah will advise Sharon to stick with Scott if she really loves him.

While Scott does not think the case is solid, he will still ask Abby (Melissa Ordway) for some information about Alco. Luckily, Abby knows about it and will inform Scott that Alco is the company Victor (Eric Braeden) uses for real estate agreements. He will rush back to Sharon and tell her what he just found out. He will also apologize for storming out earlier.

Sharon will tell Nick that Victor is the owner of Alco. In turn, Nick will confront Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and accuse her of being just like Victor. But, before anything else happens, a phone call will reveal that Christian has landed himself in the hospital. Spoilers tease that Christian will suffer from a sprain.

After taking care of Christian, Nick will continue arguing with his sister. However, their fight will not bear any fruits. Both parties will stick to their guns and, in the end, Nick will promise to take Victoria down. Later on, Nick will talk to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and reveal to her that he is happy with the way they are raising the kids.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.