'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: Nick Will Leave Genoa City To Discover Adam Newman Alive

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 13 on "The Young and The Restless" reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow will feel understandably distraught after being falsely accused of setting the Underground on fire. He will be leaving Genoa City and he will discover that Adam Newman is alive.

According to spoilers, the Underground fire will be linked back to Nick, and he will not react well, especially since it could have killed his nephew Reed (Trsitan Lake Leabu). Furthermore, he will learn that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has been deceiving him for a very long time. She lied about his past, and most importantly, she deceived him about Christian's (Jude McGuien) paternity. Nothing is going right for him, and he will eventually leave Genoa City to take a break from everything.

It seems that this is the perfect time to discover Adam, who was previously portrayed by Justin Hartley. This will signal a new branch of the storyline, wherein Adam is going to return to Genoa City. Considering that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) believes that her father only gave her the chief operating officer position because Adam was not there, this is going to lead to tension.

Spoilers for "The Young and The Restless" suggest that it is possible that Adam may not be entirely sure about his own identity. However, he knows that the cabin blast could have done something to his memory. Eventually, he is going to fight Victoria for her position.

There is no word yet on who might be portraying Adam this time around. However, critics believe that whoever it might be, the episode that will feature his return will inevitably lead to a spike in the ratings of "The Young and The Restless." Regardless, the production crew has been careful to not say anything. Thus, fans will have to wait and see how everything will fold out.

"The Young and The Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EST.