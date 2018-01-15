The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki and Nick Tie Up For A Special Project

Facebook / TheYoungandtheRestless Promo photo for "The Young and the Restless"

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will find herself in working with an unlikely partner in Tuesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless."

According to spoilers, Nikki will collaborate with Nick (Joshua Morrow) to convince Sharon (Sharon Case) to reconsider her decision to allow a stranger to live in their home in the episode that will air on Monday, Jan. 15.

But when the soap returns on Tuesday, Jan. 16, Nikki will find out that Sharon's new friend is Kathy. She is the same woman who helped her on Christmas. That is why Nikki and Nick will try to reverse their initial plan and encourage Sharon to help Kathy.

Nikki will also reportedly extend a helping hand to the other homeless people of Genoa City by giving some money. Nick will also help her in doing a good deed. Since he will be working with Sharon once again, there could be a chance for Nick and his ex to reconnect with each other especially since his relationship with his new love Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is currently on the rocks and in danger of breaking up.

Aside from Nick and Sharon, other former lovers will also find themselves as friends in the upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless," including Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), among others.

In another news, "Pitch" alum Jason Canela has been tapped to join the cast of "The Young and the Restless" next month.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Canela will portray the role of a charming building contractor who will use his good looks to sway a client. However, the report did not mention who the client will be.

Canela's character will debut on the Feb. 2 episode of the long-running soap opera.

CBS airs the latest episodes of "The Young and the Restless" every weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT.