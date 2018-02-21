'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Sharon Goes Into A Coma; Mariah Rushes To Her Side

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Sharon's (Sharon Case) life on the line.

Spoilers for the Thursday, Feb. 22, episode of the soap opera reveal that Sharon will be rushed to the hospital as her condition remains critical. It can be recalled that someone attacked her, striking her in the head before she could tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) the truth.

The identity of the perpetrator behind the attack is currently unknown, though there is a good chance that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) did it. After all, she has the greatest to gain from all of this. Fans need not worry, though, as Chelsea is on her way out. The actress herself confirmed her departure through a Twitter post not too long ago.

Of course, there is also a possibility that Chelsea did not have anything to do with the attack on Sharon. While she has caused a lot of pain and trouble, the show could still pull a bait-and-switch on viewers.

Spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) may be the person who comes across Sharon's body on the floor. Regardless, Sharon will be taken to the hospital where she will undergo some tests and examinations. Unfortunately, it looks like there is bad news ahead for her.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will also learn of Sharon's current state. A phone call will cause her to run to the hospital where she will discover that her mother is in a coma. Things are made even worse when it is revealed that she may never come out of it. Likewise, Nick will eventually find out about Sharon's coma.

And, while Mariah will beg the doctor to do everything to save her, it does not seem like there is anything that can be done. All they can do now is wait.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.