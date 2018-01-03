'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sharon Learns of Scott's Infidelity; Chelsea Loses Christian

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless Promotional photo for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Sharon (Sharon Case) finding out the truth about Scott's (Daniel Hall) infidelity.

Spoilers for the next episode state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will tell Sharon that Scott cheated on her. She will be in disbelief at first, but Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will back up Nick's claims. She will recall to Sharon what Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) saw. Sharon, of course, will want to know the identity of the woman Scott cheated on her with. And, while Nick will not want to tell her, Mariah will fill her in. It was Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Furious, Sharon will confront Scott on his adultery. He will admit to her that he slept with Abby. Sharon will, in turn, pour a bowl of food on his head. She will then run to Mariah and tell her that Scott and Abby did more than just kiss.

Nick will catch Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) up on everything that happened. He will also leave the kids, Connor (Gunner and Ryder Gadbois) and Christian (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen), with her while he goes to a meeting. However, when Nick's meeting runs late, Chelsea will be forced to take the kids to her own meeting with Lauren (Tracey E. Bergman) at the athletic club.

While there, Sharon will confront Abby on her betrayal. Their fight will start out verbally before escalating to physical violence. Scott will stop the two ladies from going any further. Chelsea will witness the entire ordeal, but she will lose track of Christian, who goes missing. Of course, Chelsea will start panicking when she notices that he is gone. Nick had entrusted his kid to her, so he will definitely not be happy that she lost him.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.