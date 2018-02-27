'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Sharon Tells Nick The Truth Against Phyllis' Wishes

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Nick (Joshua Morrow) finding out the truth about his son, Christian (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen).

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 27, episode of the soap opera reveal that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will want to keep Sharon (Sharon Case) from telling Nick the truth. He is already in so much pain, so finding out that Christian is not his real son would definitely devastate him more.

Phyllis will want to take the blackmail route in order to make sure Sharon does not say a word. However, Billy (Jason Thompson) will contend that Sharon is an open book.

Unfortunately, as previously reported, Phyllis will not be able to stop Sharon from telling Nick the truth. While the two ladies are arguing at Crimson Lights, Nick will walk in. He will ask what they are fighting about, and Sharon will spill the beans.

Elsewhere, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will find out that Mac (Kelly Kruger) wants full custody of the kids. J.T. does not want that to happen, so he will be determined to fight back. Later on, J.T. will talk to Billy, who will inform him about the latest events involving Phyllis.

While Billy expects J.T. to support him, he will instead get a nasty reply. When asked why he is mad, J.T. will explain that Mac wants to get full custody of their children. However, it looks like their interaction will not end well.

Speaking of J.T., other spoilers seem to point at Luckinbill exiting the series soon. This is due to three former cast members returning to the fold. The first one is Mac, while the other two are Raul (David Scott Lago) and Brittany (Lauren Woodland). It is speculated that a funeral may be ahead, with J.T. possibly ending up in the coffin.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.