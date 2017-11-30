'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: The Abbotts Settle In for the Holidays

"The Young and the Restless" is wrapping up this week with how the Abbotts have resigned themselves to their situation. Everyone has just sort of accepted that this is their life now, at least, until Friday sets off a new batch of bombshells.

Dina (Marla Adams) is, as usual, at the center of all the commotion. She is a tragic figure in herself, a woman that is sick and is not getting any better, and the family already know about her Alzheimer's Disease as SoapHub reminds "The Young and the Restless" fans.

She is as selfish as she is even when she was well, but Jack (Peter Bergman) is not giving up. He took a leave of absence from Jabot and is trying to do everything for Dina, from taking care of her to making sure this holiday season is one to remember.

Jack is going all out to make this season the best one yet, perhaps thinking all the while that this is all he could do for Dina in what could be her last few months. Dina, however, proves to be difficult, even snapping back at Jack for making things too cheery, as Soaps.com hinted in their spoilers.

Jack would eventually break through Dina's prickly defenses, though, as the couple share a tender moment. It would have to be a moment, too, since her condition could make her forget at any minute, but it's something Jack is already committed to putting up with.

Back at the office, Gloria (Judith Chapman) has finally worked out how to proceed from her complicated relationship with Jack. They were friends and then some, but eventually, mutual respect won out.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson), however, comes back to take charge now that Jack is back home taking care of Dina. The first thing on her agenda is what she plans to do with Gloria.

"The Young and the Restless" resumes on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.