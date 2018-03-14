'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Victor Demotes Victoria; Nick Finds Out About Nikki's Romance

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) getting closer, while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets the shock of her life.

Spoilers for the Wednesday, March 14, episode of the soap opera reveal that Nick and Sharon will find themselves coping without any heat. However, Nick will save the day and fix the heating, causing Sharon to thank him. They will even reminisce and joke about their relationship in the past.

But, the fun and laughter will not last long for Sharon. She will soon be informed that the dead body of an unknown woman has been located. Nick will learn of the terrible news from Sharon herself. While conversing, they will decide to buy more properties and establish a non-profit.

Nick will also have other issues to deal with in the episode. He will find out about Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) relationship with Arturo (Jason Canela) in the most inconvenient way. After introducing Arturo to Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki will book a room. Nick will find out about the room and then get the number. He will go upstairs and be surprised when he witnesses Nikki and Arturo together.

Meanwhile, Victor will meet with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victoria at Newman Enterprises. But, they will not be alone. Abby (Melissa Ordway) will also be present, not wanting to miss out on all the drama. It can be recalled that the previous episode saw Ashley rejecting Victor's offer to come back. Nikki offered a solution to Victor's problem, though viewers did not hear what it was.

Based on the spoilers, it looks like Victor will take Nikki's advice of demoting Victoria. He will talk to her alone and inform her that she either relinquishes the post of COO or get the boot. It remains to be seen how Victoria will react to the news, though fans can be sure that she will not back down without a fight.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.