Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless Promotional image for 'The Young and the Restless'

The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will see Victor (Eric Braeden) threatening Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Spoilers for the Monday, Feb. 12 episode of the soap opera reveal that Chelsea will be in for a shock. She will be threatened by Victor, who will inform her of his knowledge about Alexandra West. Of course, Chelsea will attempt her best to deny any wrongdoing, but Victor has already come to a conclusion. If she does not stop, he will promise to have her locked up in a prison cell.

But, Victor is not the only person Chelsea should be worried about. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis' (Gina Tognoni) search at Adam's (Justin Hartley) columbarium slot will bear no fruit. Naturally, Nick will think that Chelsea is not the one to blame.

However, that does not mean Chelsea is in the clear. Nick will still have a talk with her, and he will ask her about the text messages. Being the smooth liar that she is, Chelsea will come up with a fake story about a furious retailer sending them. She will also confess having gone to the crypt, but she will not be truthful about the reason behind her visit. All her lip service will manage to convince Nick that she is free of any crime.

Phyllis will be frustrated because Nick will still believe Chelsea is innocent. Phyllis will promise to do everything in her power to prove that Chelsea is guilty. She is determined to show Nick Chelsea's true colors and, hopefully, he will leave her for good.

Meanwhile, Victor will hand Lauren (Tracey E. Bergman) a briefcase with Chelsea's stolen money. He will inform her that he got it back after doing a little investigating, but he will only allow her to keep it should she stop asking any questions. Confident that his threat on Chelsea worked, he will assure Lauren that the theft will not happen a second time.

In other news, fans can look forward to two new faces this week on "The Young and the Restless." According to Soap Hub, Sitara Hewitt and Damion Poitier will be introduced as Helen Wallace and Byron Peterson, respectively.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.