'The Young and The Restless' Spoilers: Zack Will Be Shot By Crystal; Victor and Chelsea To Reach an Agreement

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 20 on "The Young and The Restless" reveal that Zack (Ryan Ashton) will die in the hand of Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) and that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will agree to a mutually beneficial contract.

According to spoilers, just as Zack is about to pull the trigger on Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott (Daniel Hall), Crystal will shoot him first. Abby and Scott will be able to escape and return to their loved ones. However, it may be revealed that Victor used Crystal to his advantage and ordered her to kill Zack. Considering that he is likely to be the prime suspect of Zack's murder, Victor may also bring Neil (Kristoff St. John) in to rectify the situation.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is having her own troubles. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) revealed the truth behind her past, and now everybody is taking about it. On the other hand, Victor is also struggling to earn his clients' trust again after the sex ring scandal. Considering that Chelsea needs to keep her company afloat, and Victor needs to retain his power and influence, the two will be drafting an agreement that will benefit both of their respective businesses.

Although Chelsea and Victor have been unable to interact without complication because of the latter's treatment of Nick (Joshua Morrow), Thanksgiving dinner will be the place wherein they will agree to help each other. There is no word yet on what the agreement will be, but it can either involve their business or a give and take offer, which can have Chelsea trying to get Nick to give Victor more visits to see his grandchildren. Regardless, both are expected to benefit from the temporary partnership. But as to what cost will happen, fans will have to wait and see.

