Mary and Meemaw get into a fight about the past.

Mary (Zoe Perry) has a triggered argument with her mother, Meemaw (Annie Potts), about her childhood. Meanwhile, George Sr. (Lance Barber) will try to bond more with his sons by taking them on a road trip.

On the latest episode of "The Young Sheldon," titled "Cape Canaveral, Schrödinger's Cat, and Cyndi Lauper's Hair," Mary and Meemaw argued about their past.

In the episode 8 promo, Mary, Meemaw, and Missy (Raegan Revord) are all having a day at the salon where the argument between mother and daughter ensues.

When Missy comments that she's uncomfortable with the hot blower on her head, Meemaw makes a remark that seems to irk Mary.

"I don't like you making me out to be the bad guy just cause I won't let my daughter do whatever she wants," Mary tells her mother, clearly irritated by her comment.

Meemaw rebuts and tells her daughter that she provided her enough freedom.

"I gave you a load of freedom and you turned out okay," said Meemaw. However, Mary sees it differently.

"You didn't give me freedom, you were never around," Mary said while adding that she took the responsibility of making sure her siblings had something to eat every night.

"I basically raised 'em," Mary told her mother, but Meemaw won't let her daughter put things that way.

"You think I was out dancing? I was out working two jobs so your daddy could lose all our money on that damn chain of photo mats," Meemaw said back.

Meanwhile, George Sr. takes Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and George (Montana Jordan) to see a space shuttle take off as a way for him to bond with his sons, according to the episode 8 listing on The Futon Critic.

"The Young Sheldon" airs every Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.