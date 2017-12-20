'The Young Sheldon' Episode 9 Spoilers: Sheldon to Face a Big Challenge

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Sheldon will teach George Jr. math in episode 9.

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) could be facing the biggest challenge of his life so far, which is to teach his older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), math.

On the next episode of "The Young Sheldon," titled "Spock, Kirk, and Testicular Hernia," Sheldon will be teaching his older brother math, and it might be the biggest challenge of his young life yet.

According to the episode 9 listing on The Futon Critic, George Sr. (Lance Barber) will make a deal with young Sheldon to help his older brother learn math through his tutoring. Georgie needs to learn math so he can pass his class because he won't be able to play football if he flunks.

Sheldon agrees to help his brother out. However, it won't be an easy task for the young genius to accomplish.

In the episode 9 promo, Sheldon and Georgie are having a tutoring session when they arrive at a conflict.

"Maybe the problem is you're not a good teacher," Georgie tells Sheldon, which he refuses to accept.

Later on, George Jr. accepts that he won't learn from Sheldon, so he announces that he's just going to bed. But Sheldon is stubborn, so he refuses to give up on his brother learning math.

Past their bedtimes, Sheldon marches into George Jr.'s room in his pajamas and wakes him up to tell him, "This isn't over." But when George asks him what he plans to do about their situation, Sheldon faces a dead end.

"All right, maybe it's over," Sheldon says before heading back to his bed.

Sheldon appears to be very motivated to help his brother learn math, and it might be because he gets something in exchange if he successfully helps Georgie pass his class.

The next episode of "The Young Sheldon" premieres on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.