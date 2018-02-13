Mane6 "Then's Fightin's Herds" is an indie 2D-fighter where the entire cast consists of quadrupeds.

"Them's Fightin' Herds" is a new indie fighter that stands out for one very simple reason, its cast of characters is made up of nothing but different four-legged animals. While it might seem silly at first glance, it still managed to catch the eye of a lot of fighting game fans and, surprisingly enough, even seems to have the endorsement of some major fighting game developers as this sweet little indie title already has some crossover promotions with "Guilty Gear," "BlazBlue," and "Skullgirls."

Developer Mane6 released a trailer for its upcoming indie game a few days ago that showcases the different animal fighters in action as well as the various features that its game will have. But what really caught people's eye is the cross promotion the upcoming fighter has with some of the biggest fighters on Steam.

People who purchase "Them's Fightin' Herds" when it releases later this month will be able to unlock special cosmetic items if they also own copies of "BlazBlue Centralfiction," "Skullgirls," or "Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2" on Steam. These are all unique outfits that dress up certain characters in their roster in the same outfits as characters from the other franchise.

Fans of the cartoon "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic" might be familiar with the story of "Them's Fightin' Herds" as it used to be a fan-game for the franchise called "Fighting Is Magic" and featured several of the main characters from the television show. It garnered a lot of attention, and the team behind it was even invited to demonstrate their game at the Evolution Championship Series back in 2012. Unfortunately, like with most fan projects, Hasbro sent a cease and desist letter to the developers, which they accepted and halted all progress of the game.

Fortunately, it inspired them to recreate the whole game from the ground up with its own batch of characters, designs, and aesthetics. It even managed to get the help of Lauren Faust, the developer for "Friendship Is Magic."

"Them's Fightin' Herds" is scheduled to launch on Feb. 22 on Steam and promises to deliver much more content post-release.