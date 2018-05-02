There's Science Behind These 5 Weight Loss Tips That Do Not Involve a Diet

Starting a fitness plan and going on a diet are what people usually first turn to in order to lose weight. But before setting out to go on a diet restriction, there are still plenty of ways to lose pounds before resorting to cutting down on food.

A diet plan is an uphill battle in many cases, and some studies hint that more than nine out of ten dieters eventually fail to reach their target, according to the Business Insider. Going on a diet may also mean drastic changes to a person's metabolism afterwards, which could make further weight loss after that even harder.

To those trying to trim a few inches off their waistline, here are some simple tips from Jason Ewoldt, a dietitian from the Mayo Clinic.

1. Drink Plenty of Water

Staying hydrated could lead to less frequent eating binges over the long run, according to Ewoldt. Most of his patients often think they are hungry when they are actually thirsty, instead.

Pixabay/Baudolino Thirst is often confused with hunger, and staying hydrated is one way to prevent overeating.

"A lot of times people just seem to be a little dehydrated," he noted. Studies are available that support his theory as well - one paper that came in in 2016 that followed more than 18,000 people in the US found that water is enough to keep people satisfied, which lead to them dropping their calorie intake in the course of the study.

2. Try to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night

Sleep is crucial not just to stay active during the day, but also to cut down on eating binges, especially at night.

Pixabay/Oldiefan Healthy sleeping habits also help people stay energized which could lead to eating less.

Being sleepy also tends to suppress the region of the brain that regulates the sensation of being full, as well. To keep up a healthy habit of getting enough shut-eye, a few simple changes are more than enough to ensure enough sleep, and eventually fewer calories are consumed as a result.

3. Set aside time for breakfast and lunch

Studies have already established that not having a regular breakfast habit is one of the contributing factors to obesity in children.

Pixabay/Foundry Eating breakfast on time every day go a long way to curbing bad eating habits later on.

A recent study by the Mayo Clinic also found that people who skip breakfast put on five to eight pounds a year compared to those who take their time at the morning table.

4. Eat nuts and fruits

Nuts and fruits are some of the most nutritious food items, according to a recent study.

Pixabay/stevepb Almonds are often served roasted and salted as a snack on its own or together with other nuts.

A handful of nuts or seeds a day can lower bad cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease, too.

5. Start a morning exercise routine

Of course, regular exercise goes a long way towards dropping pounds, even if its not part of a diet plan.

Pixabay/stevepb Exercise helps when one wants to drop pounds

Studies also suggest that, contrary to popular belief, exercising when hungry does not necessarily increase appetite more than usual. On the other hand, working out with an empty stomach burns up about 20 percent more body fat compared to exercising after a meal.