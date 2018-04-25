These 5 Vitamins and Supplements Could Be Dangerous When Taken in Excess

Vitamins and minerals are important to maintaining health, but there's a reason that experts set daily recommended values for them. Supplements, especially those taken daily, would not only be a waste of money but could also prove dangerous when taken in excess, too.

With recommended daily allowances measured in the thousandths of milligrams, it's all too easy to overdose on supplements. As always, a doctor's advice is the best guide for those looking to take them, especially crucial for women planning to get pregnant, people on a restricted diet or those with pre-existing conditions.

Beta-carotene

Beta-carotene already exists in food items common in a healthy diet, especially carrots, spinach and dark leafy greens.

Pixabay/dbreen Some food sources already contain high amounts of Beta Carotene, including carrots, spinach, kale, and cantaloupe.

For the majority of healthy adults, vitamin A is the common source of beta-carotene, as Reader's Digest, via Business Insider, pointed out. 3,000 IU is plenty for males, while adult females benefit little from beyond 2,130 IU. To put that into perspective, 15 milligrams of beta-carotene already provides 25,000 IU.

Some people believe high levels of beta-carotene helps prevent cancer, but studies show that high levels actually increase the risk of lung cancer in smokers. There is no final word on beta-carotene preventing other cancers, too, so to be safe, one should ask a doctor.

Folic acid

There's already plenty of folic acid in fortified bread, asparagus, legumes and cereals.

Pixabay/tasha Leave the folic acid supplements to pregnant women or those planning for pregnancy.

For pregnant ladies and those looking to start pregnancy, folic acid helps reduce the risk of defects and is an important nutrient in the proper development of newborns. For the rest, however, doctors have been warning of a link between excess folic acid and an increased risk of colon cancer.

Selenium

Some people take selenium supplements, hoping that their intake will help prevent cancer.

Pixabay/stevepb Studies show taking excessive amounts of selenium could actually increase risk of high-grade prostate cancer in men.

A recent major study, however, found at least one case where selenium harms more than it helps. Taking extra selenium actually increases the risk of prostate cancer in men who already have high levels of the mineral.

Another study also found that selenium intake is related to a huge increase of contracting Type 2 diabetes, as well. People who took 200 micrograms a day or more of the mineral are at a greater risk, about 50 percent more, compared to those who go easy on the selenium supplements, according to the paper.

Zinc

Pixabay/cenczi There are claims that zinc supplements can prevent and treat symptoms of the common cold.

There are a few studies that do show that cold symptoms are less severe after high doses of Zinc, but megadoses of the mineral may actually weaken the immune system. People should save this one for emergency use only.

Vitamin E

This vitamin is thought to be a wonder nutrient, one that can prevent Alzheimer's disease as well as heart problems and certain kinds of cancer.

Pixabay/stevepb Very high doses of vitamin E may increase the risk of having a stroke, according to studies.

One study does suggest that foods rich in vitamin E can prevent Alzheimer's disease, but not the same can be said for the supplements. It's best to get 15 milligrams of this vitamin from food, but beyond that, high doses may come with an increased risk of strokes.