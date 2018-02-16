These Are the 17 Victims of Nikolas Cruz's Massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Drake) Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 15, 2018. On Valentine's Day troubled 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz went on a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which he formerly attended, killing 14 students and three staff members. He has since told investigators that it was the voices of "demons" that instructed him on how to exact the killings. These are all the people who died. Click on the arrow to go to the next page.

Alaina Petty, 14 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Family) Alaina Petty, 14. Alaina Petty is remembered by her family as someone who loved to serve others, especially through her work with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to LDS Living. "We are heartbroken by the loss we feel in the tragedy that unfolded yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Our hearts go out to the families of all impacted by this tragedy, and our prayers are for their comfort and healing. We wish to thank our family, friends, and the community for the love and support demonstrated to our family," Petty's family said in a statement. "Alaina was a vibrant and determined young woman, loved by all who knew her. Alaina loved to serve. She served her community through her participation in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas JROTC program and her countless hours of service as a volunteer for the 'Helping Hands' program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Alaina was part of hundreds of volunteers that rushed to the most heavily impacted areas of Florida to clean up and help rebuild the lives of those devastated by Hurricane Irma. Her selfless service brought peace and joy to those that had lost everything during the storm. While we will not have the opportunity to watch her grow up and become the amazing woman we know she would become, we are keeping an eternal perspective. We are grateful for the knowledge that Alaina is a part of our eternal family and that we will reunite with her. This knowledge and unabiding faith in our Heavenly Father's plan gives us comfort during this difficult time," the family said.

Gina Montalto, 14 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook) Gina Montalto, 14. Gina Montalto was a member of the winter guard on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's state-champion marching band. Manuel Miranda, an instructor for the winter guard, the band's synchronized team of flag-bearers and dancers, said on Facebook that he was heartbroken by her death and she would be remembered as "my sweet angel." Her mother, Jennifer Montalto, remembered her as "a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened any room she entered."

Alex Schachter, 14 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Family) Alex Schachter, 14. Alex Schachter was a Jewish student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who played the trombone in the school marching band and won a state championship last year, according to Fast Forward. His father, Max Schachter, told The New York Times that he was "a sweetheart of a kid." Alex, said his father, loved his mother, who died when he was 5 years old. His older brother also attends Stoneman Douglas and survived the shooting. Alex "just wanted to do well and make his parents happy," his father said.

Cara Loughran, 14 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Family) Cara Loughran, 14. If Cara Loughran had survived the deadly Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, she would have turned 15 on Feb. 21. Her mother, Denise Loughran, had searched desperately for her after the shooting when she was reunited with Cara's 17-year-old brother, Liam, who also attends the school. ''Her phone must be in her backpack, and they made them drop their backpacks when they ran out,'' she told The New York Times before learning her daughter had died. ''This has just been chaos. I couldn't get near the school. My husband took a bike to try to get there, and they ended up sending him to the hotel, where they said they were taking the kids. But she's not there.'' After learning she had been killed, Cara's aunt, Lindsay Fontana, said in a Facebook post that she was "an excellent student" who loved her family and "loved the beach." Drake Irish Dance South Florida, where Cara danced, said in an announcement on Facebook: "Our hearts are so heavy, as we have lost one of our dancers, Cara Loughran, in the tragic Stoneman Douglas School shooting. Cara was a beautiful soul and always had a smile on her face. We are heartbroken as we send our love and support to her family during this horrible time. Several of our other dancers have been directly impacted by this tragedy and have experienced things that no one should ever go through. Please keep the Loughran family and the rest of our dance family in your thoughts and prayers."

Jaime Guttenberg, 14 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Abbie Youkilis) Jaime Guttenberg, 14. Jaime Guttenberg loved to dance but her aunt, Abbie Youkilis, described her niece on Facebook as an "intelligent and feisty" teenager who had probably been kind to her killer. "She was a pretty girl with the world's best smile and her soul was sensitive and compassionate. She was intelligent and feisty and she danced with beauty and grace. She always looked out for the underdog and the bullied and she probably had been kind to the student who shot her. She planned to grow up and become a mommy and an occupational therapist," Youkilis wrote.

Martin Duque, 14 Expand | Collapse (Photo: GoFundMe) Martin Duque, 14. In a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral, Martin Duque's older brother, Miguel, describes him as "funny and outgoing." "He was a very funny kid, outgoing and sometimes really quiet. He was sweet and caring and loved by all his family. Most of all he was my baby brother. My family and I have no words to describe the event that has happened on this date, all my prayers to the lost ones," said Miguel.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook) Alyssa Alhadeff, 14. Alyssa Alhadeff's mother, Lori Alhadeff, remembered her daughter as a skilled soccer player who was a member of Parkland Travel Soccer. "My daughter Alyssa was killed today by a horrific act of violence. I just sent her to school and she was shot and killed. Alyssa was a talented soccer player, so smart, an amazing personality, incredible creative writer, and all she had to offer the world was love. She believed in people for being so honest. A knife is stabbed in my heart," the grieving mom shared in a Facebook post Wednesday. "I wish I could have taken those bullets for you. I will always love you and your memory will live on forever. Please kiss your children, tell them you love them, stand by them no matter what they want to be. To Alyssa's Friends honor Alyssa by doing something fabulous in your life. Don't ever give up and inspire for greatness. Live for Alyssa! Be her voice and breathe for her. Alyssa loved you all forever!"

Luke Hoyer, 15 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook) Luke Hoyer, 15. Luke Hoyer's grandparents, Eddie and Janice Stroud, remembered him as "a good kid" who "never got into trouble." Joan Cox, his aunt, told People he was just a "happy-go-lucky kid" who loved basketball and eating McDonald's Chicken McNuggets and macaroni and cheese. "He was always smiling and very laid back," Cox said. "He never caused any trouble. He was just a good boy and had a great life." Luke has an older brother in college and a sister who recently moved to Denver for work. He spent a lot of time with his stay-at-home mom, Gena Hoyer, and he was very close to her. "It was just the two of them all of the time," Cox said. "He was momma's boy and he loved his family so much. They were very close."

Peter Wang, 15 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Family) Peter Wang, 15 Peter Wang died a hero. When 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz attacked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wang was in study hall still dressed in his JROTC uniform. Instead of simply running to save his own life, Wang held the door open to allow other students to escape before he was killed, his cousin, Aaron Chen, told The Miami Herald. "He is so funny, caring and selfless,'' Lin Chen, Wang's 24-year-old cousin, told the Sun Sentinel. "He is so brave. He is the person who is genuinely kind to everyone. He doesn't care about popularity. He always liked to cheer people up. He is like the big brother everyone wished they had." Wang enjoyed playing basketball. He is survived by two younger brothers, ages 11 and 5, along with other family members.

Carmen Schentrup, 16 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Family) Carmen Schentrup, 16. Carmen Schentrup would have celebrated her 17th birthday on Feb. 21. She was remembered this week for her intelligence. She was one of 10 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to qualify as a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist for the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program, the Sun Sentinel said.

Nicholas Dworet, 17 Expand | Collapse (Photo: TS Aquatics) Nicholas Dworet, 17. Nicholas Dworet was heading to the University of Indianapolis this fall after training hard and focusing on his schoolwork at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the last 18 months. Andre Bailey, coach of TS Aquatics in Broward County, told the Indy Star that Dworet went from a middle-of- the-pack swimmer to earning himself an academic scholarship and a spot on the university's swim team. "I'm telling you from the bottom of my heart, he just took his life in his hands, and he chiseled and molded his life," Bailey said. "Everybody loved him." University of Indianapolis President Robert L. Manuel said: "Nick's death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home."

Helena Ramsay, 17 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook) Helena Ramsay, 17. Helena Ramsay was getting ready to start college next year, according to family member Curtis Page Jr. in a Facebook post. "Helena was a smart, kind hearted, and thoughtful person. She was deeply loved and loved others even more so. Though she was somewhat reserved, she had a relentless motivation toward her academic studies, and her soft warm demeanor brought the best out in all who knew her. "She was so brilliant and witty, and I'm still wrestling with the idea that she is actually gone. She would have started college next year," he added. "I announce this only so that others might be inspired by the beauty that can be found in a life well lived, no matter how short; and so that the impact of her life would be amplified beyond that of which any psychopath could succeed in stifling."

Joaquin Oliver, 17 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Instagram) Joaquin Oliver. Joaquin Oliver was affectionately known as "Guac" by his friends. The Venezuela-born teenager loved football, soccer, basketball, urban graffiti and hip-hop, according to the Sun Sentinel. He recently became a U.S. citizen. On New Year's Eve he thanked the Lord for sending him his girlfriend. "Thank you lord for putting a greater blessing than I could ever imagine into my life this past year. I love you with all my heart bub, I could never thank you enough for all you have done for me," he wrote in his last post on Instagram.

Meadow Pollack, 18 Expand | Collapse (Photo: GoFundMe) Meadow Pollack, 18. Meadow Pollack, according to a GoFundMe campaign in her honor, was a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when she was killed. She was looking forward to her senior prom, then graduating in June and move on to Lynn University in the fall. "She was a beautiful, warm, loving and intelligent soul whose sense of humor and loyalty to friends made her beloved by all who knew her. We hope that her death, along with the other classmates who were killed, injured or otherwise traumatized by this horrific incident will not be in vain," Marc Grossmann wrote.

Scott Beigel, 35 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook) Scott Beigel, 35. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School geography teacher Scott Beigel is being hailed as a hero in death. Beigel was shot and killed, the Sun Sentinel says, after he unlocked his classroom door to let students in to hide from gunman Nikolas Cruz. Stoneman Douglas student Kelsey Friend told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he saved her life. "He unlocked the door and let us in," Friend said. "I had thought he was behind me, but he wasn't. When he opened the door, he had to re-lock it so we could stay safe, but he didn't get the chance to. "He was in the doorway and the door was still open and the shooter probably didn't know we were in there because he was lying on the floor. If the shooter had come in the room, I probably wouldn't be [alive]."

Aaron Feis, 37 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Twitter) Aaron Feis, 37. Football coach and security Aaron Feis also died a hero. According to CNN, Feis threw himself in front of students as Nikolas Cruz rained down bullets on students Wednesday. "He died the same way he lived — he put himself second," Denise Lehtio, spokeswoman for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's football program, told CNN. "He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero."