President Donald Trump has hit back against critics amidst the raging controversy about migrant children being separated from their parents and families at the border. This time, he is putting on spotlight the plight of families who lost their loved ones to violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

In the course of his talk on Friday, June 22, Trump laid criticism on what he deems as the bias of the media when it comes to the current immigration issue. As he honored the "Angel Families" whose members were killed by illegal immigrants, Trump likewise accused the media of ignoring their plight.

Twitter/WhiteHouse Trump joined by "Angel Families" in renewed pledge to keep citizens safe and put an end to immigration crisis.

"We're gathered today to hear directly from the American victims of illegal immigration. You know, you hear the other side. You never hear this side. You don't know what's going on," Trump said in his briefing, flanked by members of angel families holding blown up photos of their lost loved ones on the stage.

"These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones — the word 'permanently' being the word that you have to think about — 'permanently,'" he emphasized, adding that these families were permanently separated because their loved ones were slain victims of illegal migrants.

"These are the families the media ignores. They don't talk about them. Very unfair. We have to look at everybody," Trump continued, going to call these situations the stories that Democrats and those who are "weak on immigration" would rather not see or hear about, never mind discussing them in detail.

This may have been, in part, a counter measure to the saturation coverage of the media, including the part where Time Magazine used an image of a crying Honduran girl out of context. Still, these are the stories that are not making the headlines.

"You don't hear these stories," Steve Ronnebeck pointed out. His 21-year-old son Grant was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, all for a pack of cigarettes.