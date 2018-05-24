These Memorial Day Sales Will Get Anyone Ready to Host a BBQ Party

Unsplash/Stephanie McCabe Various pieces of meat and vegetables are being cooked on a grill

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and this time of the year is ideal for long overdue family gatherings.

Of course, just to make things more special, plenty of people like to turn those family reunions into BBQ parties and understandably so.

End of May afternoons are fun to experience outdoors, even more so when surrounded by family, friends and food.

Still, hosting a BBQ party is easier said than done.

When cooking for many people, hosts will need good equipment.

The good news for them is that they can buy all the things they will need for a BBQ party at discounted prices thanks to the many Memorial Day sales that are currently going on.

First off, for those looking for new grills, they can head on over to Sears and check out their assortment of outdoor cooking setups.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 30 percent off their new grills, and if they use the special Memorial Day event promo code "SALUTE," they will take an extra 10 percent off the price.

So, which type of grill should a shopper get?

Well, it depends on what they want most out of their new piece of cooking equipment.

If the grillmaster does not want to spend all day cooking, then the gas grill is what they are looking for, according to Sears. The gas grill is also great for hitting exact temperatures, so this is helpful when cooking for people who want their meat served a certain way.

Now, if the cooking time is not a big concern but the flavor is crucial, then a shopper may want to purchase a charcoal grill. Charcoal grills are also on the less expensive side, and they should be even more affordable with a sale going on.

Lastly, electric grills are great for those who want to cook up healthier food for this weekend. Some electric grill models also come with removable plates so they're easier to clean up after a day of use.

Along with grills, other pieces of cookware are on sale ahead of Memorial Day.

Williams Sonoma is currently holding a Memorial Day Clearance event, and shoppers can get products at significantly discounted prices right now.

Among the items being sold at discounted prices currently include ones that can be used for outdoor cooking such as skewers, roasters, fry pans and griddles. Shoppers don't have to stick to outdoor cooking items, too. They can also get some new pots and pans that will be plenty useful for cooking up delicious meals when the grill isn't being used.

Obviously, not all Memorial Day sales are just focused on making it easier for people to get their hands on different kinds of cooking items.

Since it's Memorial Day, people will also need to be comfortable while they are hanging out on the patio.

Target's Memorial Day sale allows shoppers to buy all kinds of discounted patio items including outdoor cushions, pillows, rugs, lighting fixture and even entire patio sets.

There's still time for people to get ready for their Memorial Day parties, and online sales will help them properly prepare.