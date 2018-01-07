Things to Know About Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Facebook/RevengeBodyWithKhloeKardashian Khloe Kardashian will reveal her baby's gender on the new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

When it comes to the Kardashian family, their lives seem to be more of an open book. However, as with Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy, most of the family, including Khloe herself, had kept mum about the big surprise. In fact, it took months before Khloe finally admitted that she is definitely pregnant with her first child. Now, after her big confirmation, here are a few details regarding Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy.

First off, Khloe has revealed that she is actually pregnant with her child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. A few days after confirming her pregnancy, she replied to a fan inquiry on Twitter how far she actually is with her pregnancy. In fact, she even posted a photo of herself on Instagram captioned with: "Officially 6 months." More than that, it is expected that she would be giving birth sometime this spring.

In a recent guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the 33-year-old said that she might have the baby in Cleveland since Tristan lives and plays for the Cavaliers there. Furthermore, she expects her baby daddy to be there no matter if he has a big game going on.

According to the reality star, she is doing her best to keep healthy especially now that she is pregnant. "For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year. Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were. I'm also eating differently because, of course I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients. So I'm focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby," she said.

But fans shouldn't worry about Khloe working out since her fitness regime had all been approved by her physicians.

As of now, Khloe and Tristan have no idea what the sex of their baby is. However, she also said that she doesn't plan on keeping it a surprise and they will eventually find out the baby's sex soon. As for baby names, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star has a few ideas. If the baby turns out to be a boy, she wants to make him a junior. If it's a girl, then she wants something that begins with a letter "T" or "K."