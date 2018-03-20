7 Things to Know About the Trump-Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Expand | Collapse Reuters/David Becker Voting machines are set up for people to cast their ballots during voting in the 2016 presidential election. A data-mining company named Cambridge Analytica is at the heart of a new controversy over online privacy and election interference. The London, England-based business is accused of having obtained personal data from approximately 50 million Facebook accounts and having used it to help the Trump campaign win the election. According to reports, Facebook gave University of Cambridge Professor Aleksandr Kogan access to these accounts via a survey he created for the social media site. From there, Kogan handed the data he had on Facebook profiles to Analytica, which then used the information to supposedly help the Trump campaign better target voters on the site. As the controversy over the apparent breach of privacy and potential legal action is being considered, here are seven things to know about the scandal.

1. Ted Cruz Campaign Used the Data in 2015

(Photo: The Christian Post/Samuel Smith) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at the annual International Christian Concern Capitol Hill policy day in Washington, D.C., May 24, 2017. Although Cambridge Analytica's mining of Facebook profile data has been tied to Donald Trump's campaign, a different Republican presidential hopeful first received access back in 2015. A 2015 Guardian article noted that the presidential campaign of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas had used the mined Facebook data, with the publication referring to Analytica as being "embedded within Cruz's campaign." "Cruz has turned to Cambridge Analytica for its unparalleled offering of psychological data based on a treasure trove of Facebook 'likes,' allowing it to match individuals' traits with existing voter datasets, such as who owned a gun," reported the Guardian in Dec. 2015. "Analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings shows Cruz's campaign has paid Cambridge Analytica at least $750,000 this year." In a statement released Tuesday by a spokesperson, Cruz's office said that the usage of the data was legal and that "all data used by them were obtained legally."

2. Obama Campaign Also Mined Data From Facebook

Reuters/Joshua Roberts U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his last press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S. on Jan. 18. During the 2012 presidential election season, President Barack Obama's campaign mined a great deal of personal data from Facebook, according to a former campaign official. Carol Davidsen, former director of integration and media analytics for Obama for America, stated in a series of posts on Twitter that back in 2012 the Democratic campaign used data from Facebook. "Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn't stop us once they realized that was what we were doing," tweeted Davidsen, as quoted by the Independent Journal Review. "They came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn't have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side."

3. Cambridge Analytica Has Ties to Influential Republicans

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts) Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2017. While its website describes itself as a "non-partisan organization," Cambridge Analytica has ties to influential Republicans, including major rightwing billionaire funder Robert Mercer. "Libertarian billionaire Robert Mercer holds an ownership stake in Cambridge Analytica and late last year sold his shares in Breitbart to his daughter Rebekah," reported Newsweek. Steve Bannon, former White House adviser under the Trump administration and head of Breitbart, sat on Analytica's board from 2014-2016, according to the Guardian.

4. Cambridge Analytica's Alleged Russian Ties

(Photo: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin) Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 9, 2016. On multiple occasions, members of Cambridge Analytica have met with executives of a Russian oil company, allegedly in order to figure out ways in which to sway American voters. A recent New York Times story noted that Analytica met with representatives from Lukoil in 2014 and 2015. Both parties have denied that politics was part of their communication. "Alexander Nix, director of SCL Group [parent company of Analytica], denied at a British Parliament meeting last month that his consulting firm ever worked with Russia," reported The Hill.

5. The Hidden Video of Cambridge Analytica Executives Explaining Unlawful Practices

(Photo: Reuters/Gary Cameron) United States one dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., November 14, 2014. Earlier this week, the London-based Channel 4 News released a hidden camera interview with senior executives of Cambridge Analytica apparently admitting to entrapping politicians with bribes and sex workers. "An undercover investigation by Channel 4 News reveals how Cambridge Analytica secretly campaigns in elections across the world. Bosses were filmed talking about using bribes, ex-spies, fake IDs and sex workers," reported Channel 4. For their part, Analytica has denied the veracity of the video, claiming it was "edited and scripted to grossly misrepresent the nature of those conversations and how the company conducts its business."

6. Facebook Has Cut Ties

Reuters/Valentin Flauraud The loading screen of the Facebook application on a mobile phone is seen in this photo illustration. In response to the news over the data mining, Facebook opted to suspend Cambridge Analytica from its service, stating that the company misused the data it took from the social media site. "The social networking giant said it learned several days ago that Cambridge Analytica, a firm that among other things helps target political messages to people online, had misused data about Facebook users," reported cnet.com last Saturday. Facebook said in a statement released Monday that they were still investigating the extent to which the data may have been used by Analytica.

7. Experts Doubt It Impacted the Election Results

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York, November 8, 2016. Although the data mining has garnered a good deal of attention, some experts have stated that Cambridge Analytica's actions likely did little to sway the 2016 election. "Data analytics are important part of modern campaign. But, just one part," tweeted Cook Political Report National Editor Amy Walter on Monday. "Most important are candidate quality and salient message. The best algorithms or 'psychological mapping' can't make up for bad candidates and bad message." Dartmouth political science professor Brendan Nyhan also took to Twitter to express doubts, while also stating that there needed to be an investigation. "No credible studies show effects on vote choice to my knowledge," tweeted Nyhan, having also written a New York Times column expanding on the point. "No one's saying that CA isn't shady. They are! Let's investigate! But we should also call BS on unsupported claims that it won the election for Trump using magic voodoo Facebook persuasion. Both can be true!"