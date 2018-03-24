Think the World Revolves Around You? Think Again!

If you've been listening to cultural commentators, campus activists, and those championing the right of individuals to define their own gender identity, eliminate unwanted children, and any number of other self-defined preferences, then you've heard the word autonomy. And even if you haven't heard the word, you've certainly heard loud advocates of the ideology.

Autonomy includes the ideals of self-governance, personal decision-making, and even independence. And those are good! But like any good, when abused and forced to carry burdens beyond its own moral weight, autonomy has become an idol and the individual American self is its god.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/have-it-your-way-autonomy-taken-to-postmodern-extremes-221737/