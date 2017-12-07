Third Version of Trump Travel Ban Approved by Supreme Court

Reuters/Yuri Gripas The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of President Trump's travel ban.

The United States Supreme Court has given their approval to President Donald J. Trump's latest version of the travel ban.

Last Monday, the Supreme Court has approved the latest version of the travel ban created by the Trump administration, The New York Times reported. It took the White House three times before the travel ban was granted.

However, legal challenges on whether the travel ban policy is lawful will continue. The Supreme Court released an order calling the court of appeals to quickly determine whether the latest ban policy is legitimate.

From the court order, liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor were the only ones who disapproved of the latest Trump travel ban application.

Meanwhile, the federal court of appeals in San Francisco, California and the one in Richmond, Virginia, will hold a hearing to determine the lawfulness of the latest Trump travel ban, BBC confirmed.

The Supreme Court is confident that the federal appeals court will also rule in their favor.

Approving the Trump travel ban means that the United States can begin enforcing restrictions on the eight countries specified in the application, which are Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, North Korea, and Venezuela.

The travel restrictions vary depending on the selected countries, but majority from the application prohibits citizens from the selected countries — which are mostly predominantly Muslim nations — to migrate to the United States. In some cases, citizens from these countries will no longer be allowed to work, study, or take vacations in the U.S.

Some of the U.S. president's officials had anticipated the Supreme Court ruling.

Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesperson, revealed that they already expected the Supreme Court to rule with their travel ban.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the Supreme Court's ruling was "a substantial victory for the safety and security of the American people."

However, lower courts across the country believe that the travel ban infringes on the constitution's first amendment that covers freedom of religion, given that the policies lead towards a "Muslim ban" in the United States.