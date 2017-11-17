Third Woman Accuses Ed Westwick of Sexual Harassment

A third woman has come forward and accused "Gossip Girl" alum Ed Westwick of sexual assault.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, a Rachel Eck claimed Westwick sexually assaulted her at a Hollywood hotel back in 2014.

The night before the 2014 Academy Awards, a 23-year-old Eck who, at that time was an executive assistant, received a message from an ex-boyfriend, asking her to proceed to Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. She did, in hope of getting back with her ex. Since that night, she has not seen him.

As Eck made her way to the hotel, her ex, Australian film producer Kaine Harling, informed her that his friend, Ed Westwick, was with him. Eck claims that she was unaware who Westwick was.

Westwick is best known for his portrayal of billionaire playboy Chuck Bass from the 2007-2012 teen drama "Gossip Girl."

Eck recalled arriving at the multi-bedroom villa at Sunset Marquis at 2:30 in the morning, and found that Harling and Westwick were the only ones there. The British actor asked her to invite other friends to hang with them, and when she could not, he focused his attention on her.

Whenever Harling stepped out of the room, Westwick would push her against the wall and try to kiss her. At some point, he got "more handsy." She told her ex about it, but he only came to his friend's defense, saying he did not mean to do such acts.

It was when she threatened to leave that Harling told her Westwick wanted to apologize. The Aussie filmmaker then led her to the bedroom where the British actor was waiting.

"Ed then pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me," Eck recalled. "I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left."

Maggie Knox, Eck's friend, and former colleague has heard this story in 2015. Ally Buzzanga and a lady named Jennifer, who did not want to reveal her last name, have also heard the story prior to the recent revelations of Westwick's sexual misconduct.

Two other women have come forward before Eck, Aurelie Wynn, and Kristina Cohen.

In the wake of the allegations, BBC has decided to suspend their upcoming high-profile Agatha Christie-inspired drama "Ordeal by Innocence," which Westwick starred in.

Filming for "White Gold," a movie which also features Westwick, has also been halted.