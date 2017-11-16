Third Woman Accuses 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick of Sexual Assault

(Photo: Instagram/edwestwick) Ed Westwick is currently the subject of sexual assault allegations.

A third woman has come forward to accuse Ed Westwick of sexual assault.

The "Gossip Girl" star is currently facing yet another sexual assault allegation. Executive assistant Rachel Eck, 23, told Buzzfeed on Wednesday that she was assaulted by Westwick at a hotel in Hollywood a night before the 2014 Academy Awards was held.

According to Eck, she received an invitation to enter the actor's suit at the Sunset Marquis from her former boyfriend, Australian producer Kaine Harling. The actor attempted to kiss her multiple times, but she was able to rebuff his advances.

Harling eventually told her that Westwick wanted to personally apologize. However, the traumatic encounter did not end there. She went on to reveal that after following Harling into Westwick's bedroom, the "Wicked City" alum "pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me. I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left."

The news comes one week after Westwick doubled down on his denial about the previous allegations made against him by two other women. He described the past accusations as "disheartening and sad," but stressed that he did not make sexual advances toward them. He also mentioned that he is "cooperating with the authorities" to clear his name.

As previously reported, actress Kristina Cohen was the first woman to accuse Westwick of rape. Cohen also named Harling as the person who brought her to Westwick's home where she was allegedly raped by the TV star.

Aurelie Wynn followed Cohen's accusation and shared her own sexual assault story involving Westwick. She revealed that she was also raped by the British musician at his home when he tore her bathing suit and pushed her down. An LAPD spokesperson previously confirmed that they are now investigating the actor after Cohen's rape allegation came out last week.