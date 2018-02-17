'This Is Us' News: Rebecca and Miguel's Relationship to Be Explored in Season 3

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Jack and Rebecca Pearson and their children in "This Is Us" season 2.

After Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) cause of death has been revealed, fans will now find out how his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) ended up marrying his best friend, Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas) in the next installment of "This Is Us."

Little is known about Rebecca and Miguel's relationship after Jack's death, but it was revealed in season 1 that they were married 10 years after the Pearson patriarch died due to cardiac arrest as a result of inhaling the smoke from the fire that destroyed his life.

But in an interview with TV Guide, Huertas hinted that the series will finally shed light on Rebecca and Miguel's interesting relationship in the upcoming episodes of season 2 then focus more on it on season 3.

"This season we've got some cool stuff coming up. In the next season, we really open it up," Huertas stated. "There are still some people that still need some convincing."

He also said that the critically-acclaimed TV series will also take some time to discuss Miguel's relationship with the Rebecca and Jack's children in the present, particularly with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz).

"We'll get more into Kate and Randall react to the news of Rebecca and Miguel hanging out again. Next season I think we'll see more of that," he also said. According to the actor, Kate may not exactly accept her mother's new marriage immediately compared to Randall.

The actor also explained in a separate interview with HollywoodLife that he and the producers of the show both felt that it would be better if Miguel will take a back seat in some of the episodes after Jack's death so fans can start to accept him as a part of the family. However, fans will finally find out how Miguel reacted before the end of season 2.

NBC is slated to air the next episodes of "This Is Us" season 2 on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. EST.