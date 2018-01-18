'This Is Us' Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers: Jack's Cause Of Death To Be Revealed?

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us'

The cause of Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) death may finally unfold in the next episode of "This Is Us" season 2.

Speaking with Us Weekly at the L.A. Confidential's annual Awards Event in Hollywood on Saturday, Ventimiglia teased that fans will finally find out the reason for Jack's death "very, very, very, very soon."

The actor also hinted that fans will be devastated when the cause of the beloved character's death has been finally revealed. But he is also hoping that they can accept Jack's death and move on with their lives.

Ventimiglia also revealed that the show actually dropped some hints about the cause of Jack's death, but no one managed to get it right. He also addressed several theories claiming that he passed away because of substance abuse.

"I am happy to know that the audiences are thinking about it and wondering, but I just keep telling everyone 'just wait.' The answers will be here very, very, very, very, very, very soon," the actor also stated.

Ventimiglia also claimed that he is willing to give anyone free hugs when the highly-emotional reveal takes place, but he did not mention if the big reveal will happen in the upcoming episode called "That'll Be The Day."

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Jack and his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will talk about their future. On the other hand, their kids will be helping each other, since Kevin (Justin Hartley) will offer his assistance to his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

Meanwhile, their sister Kate (Chrissy Metz) will think of buying her fiancé Toby (Chris Sullivan) a big gift. While details about the gift remain under wraps, it can be speculated that it might be another pet since she will reportedly meet with an animal shelter staff portrayed by "Master of None" star Lena Waithe.

The next episode of "This Is Us" season 2 will be aired by NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. EDT.