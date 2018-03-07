'This is Us' Season 2 Finale Spoilers: Kate Meets Toby's Parents

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

Toby's (Chris Sullivan) parents are coming for his wedding with Kate (Chrissy Metz) in the upcoming season finale of "This is Us."

According to Spoiler TV, the last episode of the current installment will feature the marriage of lovebirds Kate and Toby. The promo shows the bride wearing a flowing white gown and a huge bouquet of flowers, walking down the aisle. Her proud future husband is waiting for her, all smiles at the altar. Kate's parents are also there. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are shown having their own moment while they watch their daughter marry the man of her dreams. A part of the clip also provides a glimpse of the day many years ago when a younger Jack tells his little girl that whoever she would marry is going to be one lucky guy.

Spoilers reveal that viewers will finally get to meet Toby's parents. The Damons and the Pearsons will reportedly convene at the family cabin for a huge party to celebrate Kate and Toby's union. Meanwhile, a surprise visitor will arrive for Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). Speculations are rife that it will be her mother or one of her sisters. Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson in the show, told PEOPLE that the viewers could look forward to season 3. He revealed that the writers have already started working on the new storylines. Brown also teased that something is coming for Randall and Beth in the next installment.

"... We love each other and we have a wonderful time working with each other, but we're also excited because we know how the season ends and it ends very strongly and also opens up very interesting storylines moving forward into season 3," Brown said. "There will be a bit of an exploration of marriage with regards to Randall and Beth going through times that aren't all sunshine and rainbows. And that's not to say that they are in danger of parting ways, but marriage is real and takes work."

"This Is Us" season 2 finale will air on Tuesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.