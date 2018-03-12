'This Is Us' Season 2 News: EP Explains Major Character's Return In Season 2 Finale

NBC Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) will tie the knot in the finale of 'This Is Us' season 2.

The heartbreaking sophomore season of "This Is Us" is coming to a close, but fans should expect to see more tear-jerking scenes in the season 2 conclusion this week.

According to the synopsis for the episode that was aptly called "The Wedding," the entire Pearson family will be reunited to celebrate Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby's (Chris Sullivan) wedding.

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Isaac Aptaker revealed that the present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) will be present during the wedding. But it does not mean that Jack's return could mean that he was not really dead.

"We're not playing any games, but I will say that seeing him was one of the most visceral punches that I think we ever had. It's so powerful and poignant and haunting and tragic all at once," the executive producer stated.

According to Aptaker, they intended to come up with an episode that will offer good vibes after an entire season that was filled with grief and mourning.

But the episode will still left fans crying as they watch the family deal with other dramas, particularly between Kate and her mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

"Their dynamic took a huge leap forward when Rebecca flew across the country to help Kate deal with her miscarriage, but [she] knows that her very existence is so fraught for her daughter," Aptaker also said. "She's always stepping in it with her, and she doesn't want — in any way — to disrupt this perfect day for her daughter."

However, Sullivan revealed in an interview with HollywoodLife that the second season finale will bring both sad and happy tears that could leave everyone in a good place. He also teased that Toby and Kate will finally be in an "upswing" after going through a series of hardships this season.

The second season finale of "This Is Us" will be aired by NBC on Tuesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. EST.