'This Is Us' Season 2 News: Milo Ventimiglia Favors Rebecca With Miguel

Viewers of "This Is Us" haven't warmed up to Miguel (Jon Huertas) becoming Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) new partner after her husband died. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays the husband Jack, however, revealed that he's actually all for his TV wife and best friend ending up together.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Jon Huertas and Milo Ventimiglia play best friends on "This Is Us."

Ventimiglia told Us Weekly that unlike the viewers, he favours Rebecca and Miguel's relationship. A recent episode of "This Is Us" shows that the two got reconnected sometime after Jack's death, which means that Miguel's pursuit of Rebecca did not happen as soon as she became a widow.

"People always sort of raise an eyebrow when they ask me about that," the actor related. "It's like one of my best friends says, 'Hey if anything happens to me make sure my family is OK.' I feel like Jack and Miguel were very close friends," Ventimiglia said, adding, "Understandably I feel like there is a duty of friendship."

It's no secret that Jack and Rebecca made marriage look perfect but the revelation in "This Is Us" season 1 that he actually died early on gutted viewers. Thus, fans of the show had a hard time accepting that Rebecca moved on with her life with Miguel after Jack.

Moore said in a separate Us Weekly interview that upcoming episodes on "This Is Us" season 2 will feature Rebecca as a single mother raising teenagers. Viewers will see her character make evolve as a mom and person and some of the choices she will make will have lifelong consequences for her kids.

Meanwhile, creator Dan Fogelman shared via Los Angeles Times that while everyone's off from work for the holiday break, they've kept in touch via a group chat. The cast and crew also recently celebrated the show's various nominations this awards season.

"This Is Us" season 2 won't return on NBC until Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 9:00 p.m. The show is also gearing up for its special Super Bowl episode in February.