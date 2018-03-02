Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

The upcoming episode of "This Is Us" season 2 will see the story focusing on Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

The synopsis of the penultimate episode, titled "This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life," does not give away a lot of details about what to expect though it does tease visitors being welcomed into the home of Randall and Beth.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a glimpse of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) before shifting the scene to Randall and Beth. Randall tells Deja (Lyric Ross) that he was reminded of the expression "Déjà vu" when he first heard her name. This is of particular importance because Randall wants to give Deja the same life that he was provided when Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) adopted him.

Executive producer Isaac Aptaker, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in February, gave a preview of what the episode has in store for fans.

"It's really unexpected and special. We're going to do a deep dive and explore Deja because we've gotten to know her through the context of Beth and Randall, but if you think about it we really know very little about what her situation was before she wound up in their house or once she was removed from it," he said.

Aptaker continued, "We're looking at the flip side of our story as in what things have been like for Deja and what led to her winding up in the Pearsons' lives."

Fans can rest assured, though, knowing that the season finale is headed to a happier place after some seriously heartbreaking episodes that focused on Jack's death and funeral. Aptaker also revealed that there would be more flash-forwards, as well as flashbacks, in future episodes.

"This Is Us" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.