'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: 'Heart-Wrenching' Fall Finale Features Randall's Story

The final installment of the "This is Us" trilogy airs Tuesday, Nov. 28, on NBC. It's also the show's fall finale episode and actor Jon Huertas (Miguel) advises fans to brace themselves.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Randall's story is the focus of the fall finale episode of "This Is Us" season 2.

Following the episodes "Number One" with Kevin (Justin Hartley) and "Number Two" with Kate (Chrissy Metz), which aired the past couple of weeks, "Number Three," will complete the trilogy as it focuses on the last Pearson child, Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Huertas believes the upcoming episode is the most powerful yet for "This Is Us" season 2.

"Episode 10, on paper, it's just...you'll see, it's so heart-wrenching," the actor told Entertainment Tonight.

Based on the teaser NBC released, the episode will feature Randall as a child, a teenager and in the present as an adult struggling with a life-changing choice to care for a foster child. He and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will be faced with what might possibly be a painful decision to let go of Deja (Lyric Ross).

In a previous episode, Randall met Deja's mother in prison who told him she will come back for her daughter. Randall told Beth about his encounter and she vowed she won't let Deja's mother hurt and abandon her again.

Meanwhile, the flashback scenes on "Number Three" will also include the kids' birthday as 10-year-olds and Randall's college visit with his dad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). Huertas also stated there will be more clarity to Jack's death.

"There is going to be more footage from his funeral that we'll see and you can bet that Miguel's there," the actor said.

"This Is Us" season 2 will take a short break for the holidays and will return for the second half of season 2 on Jan. 9. The show will have about eight more episodes left to air until it completes its run in March 2018. Then, "This is Us" will be back for another 18 episodes in season 3 by fall next year.