'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Is Randall Losing Another Important Family Member?

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional photo for 'This Is Us'

After the tear-jerking reveal about the reason for Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) death, fans of "This Is Us" might have another heartbreak before the end of season 2.

Speculations believed that Randall Pearson's (Sterling K. Brown) wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will die in the series.

According to a report from Refinery 29, a flashforward scene during the end of "Super Bowl Sunday" show Randall meeting up with his already adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson) at her workplace. However, he was not with Beth during that time.

TVLine's Ask Ausiello also posted a blind item stating that "An extremely popular broadcast drama that's been on the air for less than three seasons is eyeing a season-ending plot that would find a pivotal character being diagnosed with terminal cancer." In the column's comments section, several fans guessed that the write-up was talking about Beth.

But according to some of the fans, it would be harsh to kill off another member of Randall's immediate family since he just lost his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones) in season 1.

NBC remains mum about the possibility of killing off Beth in the series, but series creator Dan Fogelman revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Randall's life will be safe for this season. Yet he did not confirm the same for his brother Kevin (Justin Hartley).

"Watching that scene between Randall and Kevin, the hairs on my arms go up more for Kevin, how assuredly he talks to Randall about how you're never gonna die but doesn't say anything about himself," the series creator stated.

However, Fogelman did not exactly say that Kevin will meet his untimely demise in one of the upcoming episodes of "This Is Us" season 2. "We're not [hinting at] anybody's death, but it's always interesting the way that people view their own mortality," he also said.

NBC will air the next episode of "This Is Us" season 2 on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. EST.