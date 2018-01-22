'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Jack and Rebecca Discuss Their Future; Jack's Death Is 'Very Close'

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

The upcoming episode of "This Is Us" season 2 will see Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) discussing their future.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "That'll Be The Day," states that Kevin (Justin Hartley) will lend Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) a hand with a project. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) will consider getting Toby (Chris Sullivan) a huge present. In the past, Jack and Rebecca will contemplate what the future holds for them now that their kids are heading to college.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Jack and Rebecca in their room talking about the kids. Jack says that it is their "last time with the kids" since they are about to embark on the next chapter in their lives. And, while they are certainly sad about their kids leaving, they agree to make the most out of their last day with them.

In the future, Randall has a sincere conversation with Kevin. They remember their father, who died many years prior.

"He's already been gone longer than we had him," Randall points out.

A young Kate feels insecure about herself, telling her parents that they have differing opinions about her. The clip seems to tease at something big happening in the episode, with some fans speculating that it could finally reveal the details surrounding Jack's death.

As fans knew early on, Jack died when the Pearson kids were in their teens. The timeline is right, and the previous episode seemed to hint at Jack's death, which is believed to involve fire in some way. The previous episode supported this theory when it ended with a shot of the smoke detector not working. Additionally, executive producer Isaac Aptaker recently revealed that the big death is nearing.

"Without giving away exactly what episode we're going to see the death, we are very close," Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. "We're not pulling any punches. This isn't like, 'Oh, they're going to get batteries next week,' and everyone will be on Twitter cursing us. You are watching the events that lead to this man's untimely death."

"This Is Us" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.