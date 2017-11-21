'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Kate's Miscarriage to Cause Breakup with Toby?

Kate losing her baby on "This Is Us" might be devastating but the worst could not be over yet. Chrissy Metz (Kate) revealed her character will still be going through more pain and loneliness. Could this lead to her breakup with Toby?

Facebook/ThisIsUs Chris Sullivan prepares for filming his scene as Toby, Kate's fiance, on "This is Us."

Metz told Entertainment Weekly that Kate will not be the same after she lost her baby on "This Is Us" season 2 episode 9 "Number Two." The actress shared that her character will be at her most vulnerable and will grapple with the loss, especially since a miscarriage is unchartered territory for her and her family.

"She feels very alone in this journey, until she has help from people who really do love her," Metz said. "She's just so uncertain about the whole journey."

Kate will likely end up resenting her fiancé Toby (Chris Sullivan) for giving her hope that the pregnancy will be fine, as viewers saw in the previous episodes. "This Is Us" producer Issac Aptaker confirmed in the same interview that there will be some blame going Toby's way .

The couple's relationship will be tested because of this loss. Metz implied via People that for Kate and Toby to succeed together, they should have enough willingness to work on their problems.

"There's going to be an adjustment period," the actress said. "It's great to see the imperfections and how they work through the relationship together because, if you're going to love somebody, you have to have compassion and learn a lot of patience."

Meanwhile, next week's episode on "This Is Us," titled "Number Three," will focus on Randall (Sterling K. Brown). He and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will be forced to make a tough choice that will likely involve their foster daughter Deja (Lyric Ross), whom they have learned to love like their own.

"This Is Us" airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBC. After next week's episode, the show will take a break for the holidays and return in January 2018.