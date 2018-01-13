'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Kevin Asks Miguel an Important Question in Episode 12

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

The upcoming episode of "This Is Us" season 2 will see Kevin (Justin Hartley) asking Miguel (Jon Huertas) a very important question.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Clooney," states that Kevin will take on a new lifestyle in the wake of his rehab treatment. Randall (Sterling K. Brown), on the other hand, will dig deeper on William's (Ron Cephas Jones) past. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) will go shopping for a wedding dress. In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will take their three kids to the mall.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Rebecca and Jack kissing on the couch. Jack tells his two sons that they have to "own [their] choices" and "don't look back." Randall finds another thing that allows him to connect with his deceased biological father. He reads a love poem William wrote, but Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) feels that she is losing her husband.

"Recently, it feels like you are somewhere in outer space," she tells him.

The final scene in the clip shows Kevin asking Miguel a question that fans have wondered for a long time.

"Were you in love with my mom when my dad was alive?" Kevin asks a stunned Miguel, whose answer reserved for fans to enjoy when the episode airs.

As previously reported, the back half of "This Is Us" season 2 will have a lot of drama and heartwarming moments alike. Co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker has said that the rest of the season will feature more "big family scenes" like the one witnessed in the midseason premiere. Additionally, he teased a "really satisfying" post-Super Bowl episode which he describes as "one of our most special episodes to date." Many believe that it will finally reveal the truth about Jack's death, but nothing has been confirmed.

"This Is Us" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.