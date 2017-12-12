Facebook/NBCThisisUs Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will soon meet his new son.

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson in "This is Us," admits to tearing up while watching the show. Meanwhile, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will soon meet their new son.

In an interview with Today, Milo reveals that he can't help but cry from watching episodes of "This is Us" with co-star Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca in the series.

"We will sit in (creator Dan Fogelman's) office and watch it together and cry. There is definitely Kleenex in Dan's office," Milo teased. The actor also shared that his character's problem with drinking was the storyline from season 2 that hit him the most.

"That one probably hurt me the most in the beginning because viewers see the pain that his kids go through and the struggles they go through," Milo explained. The actor also admits that even though he doesn't have kids yet, he learned from his mom that seeing children in pain is the worst experience.

Milo also teased that fans won't have to wait any longer to find out how Jack died, because "This is Us" will reveal those events soon. He added that fans should be prepared for when the show reveals how his character died.

"Just more joy and pain; everything that serves out in equal doses for 'This Is Us,'" said Milo.

Brown shared in a previous interview with Variety that his character's new boy won't immediately come into the picture when season 2 returns. However, he does say that their coming together as a family will be worth the wait.

"The payoff to this is really lovely, and I love the way our writers can layer it in," said Brown, while teasing that viewers will get a preview with their Super Bowl episode.

"This is Us" season 2 returns with episode 11, titled "The Fifth Wheel," on Jan. 2, 2018 on NBC.