'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Milo Ventimiglia Says Fans Haven't Guessed the Cause of Jack's Death

Jack's inevitable death on "This Is Us" is finally going to play out on the small screen. Actor Milo Ventimiglia, however, revealed that fans are still off the mark when it comes to their guesses.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Things are about to get more emotional as Jack's death scene nears on "This Is Us" season 2 on NBC.

Ventimiglia spoke with Us Weekly recently and reiterated the obvious to viewers of the family drama. He said that Jack's death will hit a huge blow to those who love him and the actor wasn't even talking about his TV family.

"It's going to sting. It's going to hurt," Ventimiglia said. "But I think ultimately, hopefully, [fans] can accept and hold the memory of Jack with a full heart and move that into their lives."

The actor also said that he's yet to hear the right guess about how his character died. He's aware that fans have been sharing several theories but apparently, not one got it right.

"I think people have seen what's contributed to his death, possibly," Ventimiglia stated. "But no, no one's guessed it yet."

Speculations are that Jack's death will air in the special post-Super Bowl episode airing on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 10:15 p.m. EST. Fans, however, are still waiting for an official announcement from NBC.

Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Jack's adult son Randall, revealed that he's open to more stories about his character's relationship with his wife, Beth, played by Susan Kelechi Watson. He'd like to see how their romance blossom since Randall grew up in a Caucasian family but still chose an African-American for his wife.

Brown also said that he'd like to see a conflict between Randall and Beth that will make them sit up and assess their marriage. The actor admitted it is a storyline that intrigues him but he also wants to see how Randall and Beth will make their marriage work.

"This Is Us" airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBC.