'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Randall Makes a Tough Decision as His Younger Self Explores Options for College

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

The upcoming episode of "This Is Us" season 2 will see the spotlight turn to Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Number Three," states that Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will have to make an incredibly tough decision. In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) will take Randall on a college tour.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a young Randall filling out his application for admission to Harvard University. Jack is visibly proud of his son attending such a prestigious school. However, Randall wants to visit other schools and asks Jack to take him.

Based on the clip, it looks like Randall wants to enroll at a college that has more African-Americans, having grown up in a predominantly white environment. It also seems like Jack wants Randall to attend Harvard University, as Randall can be seen asking his father why he cares so much about Ivy League schools.

The trailer also shows present Randall and Beth getting into a bit of an argument outside their house. A woman wants to take her daughter back since the charges have been dropped. Randall is determined to fight.

"The woman that we saw last night is not fit to take care of a child, and we're going to fight it," he says.

The episode is the third and final installment in a three-part arc focusing on the Pearson kids. The previous episode, titled "Number Two," concentrated greatly on Kate (Chrissy Metz), who miscarried her child with Toby (Chris Sullivan). It was a tragic and devastating loss, for sure, but one that brought her closer to her mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

"Moving forward, they've extended these olive branches to one another, and I think that they cracked open their real, true feelings in a relationship and are being vulnerable, because for so long, it was so covered in resentment and anger, as opposed to the hurt and the sadness," Metz previewed Entertainment Weekly. "So, yeah, we're definitely going to see them closer and getting closer as time goes by."

"This Is Us" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.