'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Randall Will Not Die This Season

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson in This Is Us Season 2

"This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman pacified fans' concern about Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) fate in the upcoming episodes of season 2.

In the previous episode, Randall had a heartfelt conversation with his brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) where they talked about the death of their father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). But fans were thinking that the scene could be hinting that Randall's life might end soon after he told his brother that he cannot see himself as an old man.

This prompted the fans to turn to Twitter to share their theory regarding the brothers' conversation. One of them felt that the scene was foreshadowing Randall's death, while another thought that Kevin's assurance to Randall that he will not go anywhere is suspicious and added that it could be the reason why Brown was very emotional during the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

But speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Fogelman said that Randall's life will be safe for now.

"I can assure everybody that we're not killing Randall this season, so everybody can relax," the series creator stated. "I think they would burn my house down. I've experienced with a lot of friends, when you've lost a parent, particularly for whatever reason a parent of the same sex —a guy losing his father or a girl losing her mother early — there can be a slight mortality clock that kicks in a bit earlier than it does on other people, especially since it was formative. And I think that's something Randall and Kevin feel."

However, Fogelman mentioned a different possibility based on the conversation. According to the series creator, he had goosebumps when he watched the scene between the Pearson brothers, especially because Kevin assured Randall that he will never die but did not say the same about himself. Yet he claimed that he was not hinting about anyone's death in the future.

Meanwhile, NBC released the still photos for the upcoming episode called "Super Bowl Sunday" that will air on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 10:15 p.m. EDT.